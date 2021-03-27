Zimpapers TV star Robert Mukondiwa in court over sex attack on male student

ZIMPAPERS Television Network presenter Robert Mukondiwa appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing aggravated indecent assault charges.
Mukondiwa (40) was represented by Agency Gumbo when he appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko.
The presenter was remanded in custody to April 12 and advised to approach the High Court for bail.
Allegations are that sometime in July last year, the complainant who is a 19-year-old student in Harare posted a message on Facebook appealing for assistance to pay fees since he is an orphan.
It is alleged that sometime last month, Tsungai Mutasa introduced herself to the complainant on WhatsApp and indicated that she had seen complainant’s appeal for aid.
Mutasa allegedly told the complainant that she stays in the United Kingdom and offered to assist him with school fees. Mutasa referred the student to Mukondiwa, alleging she wanted to verify the pupil’s story with someone in Zimbabwe.
The State alleges on March 2 this year, complainant went to Mukondiwa’s apartment in the Avenues area where he found him with two other unknown male adults watching gay movies. It is alleged that Mukondiwa offered the complainant wine, and the latter accepted the offer. The journalist allegedly later went out to buy more beer.
Upon return at around 2300hrs, Mukondiwa showed the complainant a room to sleep. He allegedly asked the complainant why he was sleeping with his clothes on, and sexually abused him.
Mukondiwa allegedly ordered the complainant not to report the abuse.
The following morning, Mukondiwa gave the complainant US$20.
Complainant went home and sent a message to Mutasa, saying he no longer wanted to be assisted by the accused.
Mutasa allegedly assigned one Frank, who stays in South Africa, and the complainant revealed the ordeal to him. The complainant allegedly reported the matter to the police on March 17, leading to Mukondiwa’s arrest. The complainant was sent to hospital for medical examination and a medical affidavit will be produced in court.