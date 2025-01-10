ZIMSEC Advanced Level 2024 Results: 94% Pass Rate Announced

Harare, Zimbabwe – The 2024 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level results have been officially released, with an impressive overall pass rate of 94.58% for candidates who wrote a minimum of two subjects. The announcement was made by ZIMSEC Chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, during a press conference in Harare on Friday, January 12, 2025.

Key Statistics

Total Candidates: 2024: 33,585 candidates sat for the exams, a 2.47% decrease from 34,427 in 2023. School Candidates: 29,041 compared to 29,910 in 2023. Private Candidates: 4,544 compared to 4,527 in 2023.

Pass Rate: Overall Pass Rate: 94.58% of students achieved Grade E or better in two or more subjects. School Candidates: 95.18% pass rate for those writing two or more subjects. Private Candidates: Maintained a steady performance from the previous year.



Female Candidates Outperform Male Counterparts

Professor Mapfumo highlighted the strong performance of female candidates, who outshone their male peers:

Female Candidates: 17,306 sat for the exams (up from 15,504 in 2023). 16,457 passed two or more subjects, achieving a 95.94% pass rate .

Male Candidates: 16,092 sat for two or more subjects. 14,987 achieved Grade E or better, translating to a 92.32% pass rate .

Gender Performance Gap: Female candidates outperformed males by 2.81%.

Accessing the Results

Candidates can access their results online through the ZIMSEC portal on the official ZIMSEC website. This streamlined process ensures timely access to examination outcomes.

Insights from the Results

Professor Mapfumo noted the decline in candidature but praised the consistency in high pass rates, particularly among school candidates. He emphasized the commendable performance of female candidates and the importance of continuing efforts to support academic excellence across all demographics.

“The results highlight the dedication of both students and educators, with female candidates showing remarkable improvement year on year,” said Professor Mapfumo.

Looking Ahead

The 2024 Advanced Level results not only reflect the resilience of Zimbabwe’s education system but also provide a benchmark for future improvements. Educational stakeholders are encouraged to build on these achievements to ensure continued excellence.