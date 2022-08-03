Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
ZINARA Hits Road Users With Another Round Of Toll Fee Hikes
ZINARA Hits Road Users With Another Round Of Toll Fee Hikes

THE Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) has reviewed upwards the Zimbabwean dollar toll fees with effect from 3 August.

In a statement this Wednesday, Zinara said:

“We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 3 August 2022, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

New ZWL Tariff for Light Motor-Vehicle is ZW$860, Minibuses ZW$1 290, Buses ZW$1 720, Heavy Vehicles ZW$2 150, and Haulage Trucks ZW$4 300,” reads the statement.

The residential discount per term is now packed at ZW$17 200.

Meanwhile, in a twitter poll conducted by Zinara on their twitter handle recently, the majority of respondents favoured the Zinara pre-paid card system as the preferred mode of payment ahead of swipe, ecocash and cash.

