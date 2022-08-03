ZINARA Hits Road Users With Another Round Of Toll Fee Hikes

FILE PHOTO: The interior of a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

THE Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) has reviewed upwards the Zimbabwean dollar toll fees with effect from 3 August.

In a statement this Wednesday, Zinara said:

“We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 3 August 2022, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

New ZWL Tariff for Light Motor-Vehicle is ZW$860, Minibuses ZW$1 290, Buses ZW$1 720, Heavy Vehicles ZW$2 150, and Haulage Trucks ZW$4 300,” reads the statement.

The residential discount per term is now packed at ZW$17 200.

Meanwhile, in a twitter poll conducted by Zinara on their twitter handle recently, the majority of respondents favoured the Zinara pre-paid card system as the preferred mode of payment ahead of swipe, ecocash and cash.