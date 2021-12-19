ZINARA To Hike Tollgate Fees

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has announced new toll fees effective Monday, 20 December 2021.

In a public notice issued this Saturday, ZINARA said toll fees that are set in foreign currency are payable in Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate.

The tariffs are pegged in United States dollars (USD), Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL), South African Rands (ZAR) and Botswana Pula (BWP).

The tariffs for light motor vehicles have been adjusted to US$, ZWL$220, ZAR30, and BWP20 respectively.

For minibuses, motorists will fork out US$3, or ZWL$330, ZAR50 or BWP40, while haulage tariff fees have been set at US$10, ZWL$1 100, ZAR160, and BWP120. For all the tariffs, see the table below. ZINARA said:

In terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in ZWL at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate. Pursuant to that, the motoring public is advised that with effect from 20 December 2021, the following toll fees will apply:

Class USD Tariff New Tariff (ZWL) New Tariff (ZAR) New Tariff (BWP) Motorcycle Exempted Light motor- vehicle 2 220 30 20 Minibuses 3 330 50 40 Buses 4 440 60 50 Heavy vehicles 5 550 80 60 Haulage trucks 10 1100 160 120