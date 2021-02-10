Zizoe disses his ex, Mai Titi in his new song

UK based, Zizoe pamyk, has released a diss track talking about her ex-wife Felistus Edwards famously known as Mai Titi and the song features Ngoni Kambarami the iconic urban grooves artist.

Mai Titi and Zizoe broke up last year after Zizoe was blamed for infidelity. Zizoe mentioned that he did not foresee Mai Titi behaving the way she did. However he did not allow it to be a barrier that would stop him from rising to the top.

Zizoe continued to say that Mai Titi found him that way therefore she should move out of his life peacefully because he won’t alter anything. Mai Titi revealed that Zizoe is a one- minute man in bed.

In the new release, Zizoe featured popular urban grooves singer Ngonnie Kambarami.