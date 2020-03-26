Zororo Makamba Visit Forces BancABC Bank to Shut After Workers Refused to Turn Up For Work

BancABC Managing Director, Dr. Lance Mambondiani, has said that Zimbabwe’s second coronavirus patient, Zororo Makamba, visited the bank’s Mt. Pleasant Campus branch last week.

Makamba, who was in New York two weeks before his death today in Harare, visited the BancABC outlet on Tuesday 17 March 2020 and had a meeting with four (4) staff members.

Find BancABC’s statement in full below:

BancABC Update on COVID-19 (23 March 2020)

BancABC Zimbabwe would like to advise all our stakeholders that Patient No 2 (as confirmed by the Ministry of Health) visited our Mount Pleasant Campus on Tuesday 17 March 2020 at 11:30 am and had a meeting with four (4) of our staff members for a duration of approximately 15 minutes.

The Bank was subsequently advised that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and immediately activated recommended protocols in consultation with the City Health Department.

Out of the abundance of caution, all employees who interacted with the patient and their contact persons were immediately identified for further management.

Whilst none of the affected employees have shown any symptoms, preventative measures which include a 14 Day Self-Quarantine, as per health officials guidelines, have been activated.

Further, as part of the Atlas Mara Group-Wide COVID-19 prevention measures across all countries, the Bank has already commenced a .nitization exercise of our Head Office and all our branches on an ongoing basis.

Additionally, in adherence to recommended social distancing practices, a virtual workplace and remote working facilities have been initiated for the majority of our staff.

Corona Virus is a global pandemic which can potentially affect anyone anywhere. We take the health of our staff & customers very seriously.

The Bank remains committed to creating a safe environment for all our stakeholders and has put together necessary interventions and resilient protocols to enable business continuity through this crisis. None of these preventive measures affects our ability to deliver service to our customers on an ongoing basis.

We would like to encourage all our stakeholders to take this epidemic seriously, to follow the guidelines of Health Officials by practising good hygiene, engaging in social distancing to limit the risk of infections and to protect each other as responsible private and corporate citizens. We thank you for your custom and solidarity.

Dr Lance Shingai Mambondiani

CEO – ABC Holdings Zimbabwe Limited 8 Managing Director – BancABC Zimbabwe

Fresh Thinking. Smart Banking

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

