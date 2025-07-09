ZRP Bans Officers From Operating Kombis

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned all its officers from participating in the passenger transport business, including operating commuter omnibuses (kombis), following an internal investigation that uncovered widespread misconduct and abuse of authority.

In a directive issued via an internal memo to all police units, the ZRP instructed officers to immediately cease all direct or indirect involvement in the public transport sector. The ban also extends to operating businesses through third-party proxies.

The clampdown follows a public outcry and formal inquiry under the Police Trials and Boards of Inquiry Regulations of 1965 and the Police Act [Chapter 11:10], which revealed that several officers were illegally running transport operations without authorisation from the Commissioner-General of Police.

“The inquiry confirmed gross misconduct within the rank and file of the organisation,” the memo stated, adding that the findings painted a concerning picture of officers exploiting their positions to shield their vehicles from roadblocks and enforcement operations.

According to the probe, some kombis owned or associated with police officers were bypassing legal procedures, giving them an unfair edge over other public transport operators and damaging public trust in the police force.

“All officers/members are directed to stop any involvement in the passenger transportation business in whatever manner,” the directive said. “It is an offence to conduct such business without approval, and those in breach will face disciplinary charges and possible dismissal.”

To enforce the directive, police intelligence units have been assigned to identify officers defying the ban and submit their details to provincial commanders for disciplinary action, which may include formal charges and hearings before a Board of Inquiry (Suitability).

“We have a duty to protect the good image of the service,” the ZRP said, emphasising that this measure aims to restore professionalism and public confidence in law enforcement.

All provincial commanders were ordered to acknowledge receipt of the memo by midday on July 5, with immediate implementation expected nationwide.

The ban is part of broader efforts to reform the police service and address allegations of corruption, favouritism, and unethical involvement in informal sector activities.