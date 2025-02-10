ZRP Officer Charged in Massive US$623K Embezzlement Scandal

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been rocked by a major corruption scandal after Isaac Chigidora (28), an officer responsible for administration and human resources within the ZRP Consolidated Fund, was arrested and charged with embezzling US$623,462.79.

Chigidora, who allegedly siphoned the money in cash from the fund’s safe deposit box, has been remanded in custody pending a court ruling on his bail application, which is set for tomorrow.

How the ZRP Fund Was Looted

The State alleges that between September 2023 and July 2024, Chigidora falsified financial reports, claiming to have transferred funds to Joyce Mine, a ZRP-owned asset that has been non-operational since 2021.

Instead of executing these transactions, Chigidora allegedly diverted the money for personal use.

The fraud was uncovered during an internal audit by the ZRP Board of Trustees, which exposed irregular transactions that ultimately led to Chigidora’s arrest.

At the time of his apprehension, Chigidora was serving as the Officer-in-Charge of Operations in Mutoko.

🔎 No recoveries of the missing funds have been made, raising concerns about weak financial controls within the ZRP and exposing a serious lack of oversight in the management of public funds.

Shockwaves Through the Police Force

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Inspector Lameck Munyaka, acting as the Secretary of the ZRP Board of Trustees.

“This case highlights a serious betrayal of trust by a senior officer. The ZRP must tighten its internal controls to prevent similar cases in the future,” said Chief Inspector Munyaka.

The court will now decide whether Chigidora poses a flight risk or could interfere with investigations before ruling on his bail application.

ZRP’s Response: Strengthening Internal Controls

Following this high-profile scandal, the ZRP leadership has vowed to strengthen financial oversight and introduce stricter internal controls to prevent further embezzlement cases.

🔗 Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is also expected to monitor the case and ensure that transparency and accountability are upheld.

This case has drawn attention to broader corruption concerns within Zimbabwe’s public institutions, raising serious questions about financial accountability in the management of state resources.

What Happens Next?

📌 The court ruling on Chigidora’s bail application is expected tomorrow.

📌 Investigations into missing funds are ongoing, with authorities working to recover stolen assets.

📌 The ZRP has promised to enforce stricter financial management policies to prevent future fraud.

As the largest reported police fund embezzlement case in ZRP history, this scandal underscores the urgent need for anti-corruption reforms within Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agencies.