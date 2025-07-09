ZRP to Audit Food Rations Amid Allegations of Senior Officer Abuse

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will conduct a nationwide audit of food rations at police stations in response to growing allegations that senior officers are diverting supplies meant for junior personnel.

The directive was issued by Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba during an extraordinary meeting with senior police officers in Lupane, Matabeleland North. The meeting forms part of a broader crackdown on indiscipline, corruption, and abuse of authority within the force.

According to multiple sources and internal memos seen by NewsDay, junior officers raised concerns that food supplies including rice, sugar, cooking oil, eggs, and meat were being hoarded or sold off by their superiors. The supplies were reintroduced earlier this year under a government initiative to improve officer welfare by reviving police canteens.

Despite the initial praise for the programme, junior officers claim they have seen little benefit, as some continue to go without meals while senior officers enrich themselves by siphoning off the food.

“Rations are to be well distributed. You are going to be audited,” Mutamba reportedly told officers during the meeting. “There is a lot of indiscipline among officers. I expect a change in all aspects. Let us change our mindset.”

Crackdown on Indiscipline

Mutamba’s address also covered a series of new directives:

Ban on Mobile Phones: Officers have been instructed to use radios for official communication to avoid leaks and misuse of social media.

Officers have been instructed to use radios for official communication to avoid leaks and misuse of social media. Reinforced Cleanliness Standards: Parade inspections will now include checks for hygiene, uniforms, and ID cards.

Parade inspections will now include checks for hygiene, uniforms, and ID cards. Refresher Training: Inspectors and chief inspectors will undergo a 42-day re-training course, while non-commissioned officers will complete an 84-day programme. Training is currently underway at Mkushi Academy (formerly Morris Depot) and other centres.

Inspectors and chief inspectors will undergo a 42-day re-training course, while non-commissioned officers will complete an 84-day programme. Training is currently underway at Mkushi Academy (formerly Morris Depot) and other centres. Crackdown on Corruption: Officers were warned against operating mishikashika (illegal commuter taxis), misusing government vehicles, or engaging in activities that compromise the image of the force.

“Be proud of yourself; do not be reduced to beggars,” Mutamba told officers. “No officer should drive a police-coloured vehicle while in civilian attire. Anyone caught doing so will face a Board of Suitability and possible dismissal.”

He also urged officers to resist drug use and uphold professionalism in their duties.

Leaks and Media Relations

In a stern warning about media leaks, Mutamba expressed frustration over what he described as a breach of organisational discipline.

“Why is it that police information continues to leak to the media and circulate on social platforms?” he reportedly asked. “Desist from the use of social media for official matters. Be a smart officer to gain respect.”

Ongoing Investigations

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that retraining programmes are ongoing and span all ranks. He also acknowledged that investigations are underway into reports of ration theft at various police stations.

“The Commissioner-General has directed that all training must address performance, discipline, and understanding of the government system,” Nyathi said. “It’s a comprehensive programme, not targeting any individual, but aiming to professionalise the force.”

The audit and accompanying reforms come at a time when public trust in law enforcement remains fragile, with the ZRP seeking to project a renewed image of accountability, integrity, and professionalism.