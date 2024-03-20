4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe
  • 20/03/2024
A moderate magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit 23 km (14 mi) away from Chegutu, Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, in the afternoon of Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024 at 5.27 pm local time (Africa/Harare GMT +2). The quake had a very shallow depth of 10 km (6 mi) and was not felt (or at least not reported so).

The closest larger town where the quake might have been felt is Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe with 1,500,000 inhabitants, in 91 km (57 mi) distance east of the epicenter. People likely experienced very weak shaking there.

Several smaller towns and villages are located closer to the epicenter and might have experienced stronger shaking. In the capital of Zambia, Lusaka, 347 km (216 mi) away from the epicenter, the earthquake could not be felt.

The following table shows some of the places that might have been affected (or not) by the shaking.

