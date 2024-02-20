Kylian Mbappe has SIGNED Real Madrid contract

Kylian Mbappe has already signed his Real Madrid contract, according to reports in Spain.

It was announced last week that

Mbappewill leavePSG in June, when his deal with the Parc des Princes side expires, and while there has been some doubt over his destination, Marca believes this has already been put to bed by the 25-year-old.

Indeed, the France striker agreed and made official a deal with

Real Madridtwo weeks ago, the Spanish source reports.

It reports that PSG have continued to fight to secure the future of the player but have ultimately failed.

Mbappe’s five-year commitment

“In recent days, one of the most powerful clubs on the football scene has explored the possibility of presenting an offer to the forward but the player’s entourage has told them not to bother because Kylian has already made a firm commitment to play with Real Madrid,” it is announced.

“When the footballer met with the president of PSG last Tuesday to inform him that on 30 June he will leave the club, he asked him not to present him with any new renewal offer. The reason was that he had already put his signature on the contract that will bind him to Real Madrid for five seasons, as PSG had suspected for a long time.”

Mbappe was dropped from the starting XI as PSG beat Nantes2-0 on Saturday in Ligue 1 but came off the bench to score.

Doubts linger over Mbappe future

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that

Mbappe’s salary at Real Madrid will be “way lower”than the deal that he enjoyed at PSG, though the football transfer news specialist indicated that no deal has been formally signed between the two parties.

Indeed, transfer speculation is likely to rage over Mbappe for some time yet given the manner in which he snubbed Real Madrid in 2022, when similar proclamations of a done deal were made in the Spanish media. As recently as Sunday, there were fresh

rumours that Manchester City are eyeing the World Cup winner.

This time around, Mbappe appears a whole lot likelier to move to Real Madrid, but until the official announcement is made, there will be doubts over the deal.