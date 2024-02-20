30% of cheaters have an affair on Valentine’s Day

Keep a close eye on YOUR spouse this Valentine’s Day! Research finds cheaters love to STRAY on February 14th

New research has found 30 per cent of cheaters stray on Valentine’s Day

It also found that cheaters are likely to spend the same amount on both partners

71 per cent said they planned to celebrate with their affair partner by having sex

73 per cent said they planned to celebrate with their spouse by having dinner

While Valentine’s Day is seen as a time for couples to enjoy a romantic evening together, it seems some double-dealing dates have other ideas.

In new research commissioned by Ashley Madison Australia, a dating site for married people, it was found that 28 per cent of cheaters choose to spend Valentine’s Day with their affair partner.

The survey, which was taken by 1,638 men and women between January 25 and February 5, also found that cheaters were likely to spend the same amount on a gift for their affair partner as they would for their spouse.

Pictured is Love Actually character, Harry, who broke viewers’ hearts when he snuck away from his wife at the shops to purchase his mistress an expensive necklace

More than a third of respondents said they would spend between $100 and $250 on their affair partner, while the same amount (36 per cent) said they would spend the same on their spouse.

Despite this, there was a significant difference in how this money was likely to be spent.

When asked, 71 per cent of respondents said they planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their affair partner by having sex while 73 per cent said they planned to spend Valentine’s Day with their spouse by having dinner.

Therefore, cheaters are likely to spend their money on their spouse during dinner, while spending the same amount on things like a hotel room for the affair partner.

‘Between how they spend their money and how they spend their time, the members surveyed are demonstrating that there is an increased investment being made with affair partners,’ Isabella Mise, Director of Communications at Ashley Madison, said.

‘It will be interesting to see if this shift continues.’

Mrs Mise also noted that with this research and other surveys completed recently, it appears as though there is a shift occurring in relationships where cheaters are prioritising their affair partners more than ever.

‘Typically, holidays and special occasions are reserved for the spouse and the affair partner is sidelined,’ she said.

5 things affair partners do that cheaters wish their spouse did

Satisfies me sexually 66%

Excites me 51%

Provides new experiences 41%

Appreciates me 28%

Gives me compliments 24%

5 things cheaters wish their spouses did more of

Satisfied me sexually 75%

Showed more interest in me 41%

Noticed the little things I do 27%

Provided more emotional support 24%

Planned more date nights 21%

‘For Valentine’s Day this year, we’re seeing that affairs of the heart can lead to new traditions with a greater importance being placed on the extramarital relationship.’

Dating expert Louanne Ward previously spoke to FEMAIL about the signs to look out for when it comes to a serial cheater.

‘If a cheater gets away with cheating, the thrill of this can become exciting. Which is why, “once off cheaters” often become serial offenders. So, it’s very important to look for the telltale signs,’ Louanne said.

‘This type of cheater is a repeat offender and will continue to cheat again and again as they love the thrill of it.

‘Getting away with the crime gives them the power fix they desire as typically they have a narcissistic personality.’

So what should you look out for?

‘This narcissistic cheater is a seasoned pro so they can be harder to detect because they have mastered their craft,’ Louanne said.

‘Often when you first meet them and ask what happened in their last relationship, they will tell you that their ex was insecure and jealous and after a while it affected their relationship.

‘They will go out of their way to tell you they have friends of the opposite sex and if you are going to have a problem with that it’s not point continuing as they don’t want to live the nightmare again.’

‘There is an increased investment being made with affair partners,’ Isabella Mise, Director of Communications at Ashley Madison, said

After laying this base down, this cheater now has their ‘get out of jail’ card if they need to use it, Louanne explained.

Louanne said this cheater is the hardest to identify as they ‘know the track and have the road map imprinted in their dialogue’.

‘When you raise the normal questions about where they have been, whether they had a good night and who were they with, what you don’t expect in return is their defensiveness,’ Louanne said.

‘They’ll say things like “Why are you asking me, you are making me feel like I’ve done something wrong” or “Why are you being suddenly insecure? I’m not going to talk about it”.

‘You almost feel guilty as if you have wrongly accused them. However, as the weeks and months go on and more signs emerge you find yourself on eggshells.

‘In your heart you know something is not right but the cunning serial offender almost has you believing it’s all in your head, in fact they will confess their undying love and in the same breath suggest you get help as you are ruining the relationship with your insecurities.’-Dailymail