Zim man jailed 2 years for selling alcohol to minors during christmas
Crime & Courts

  • 05/03/2024
Apprehended ...23-year-old Phaeton Mutiyaya from Mbare, Harare, will have some explaining to do after he was arrested by police for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

A MAN from Mbare suburb in Harare who made headlines for selling alcohol to 10 minors aged between 5 and 11 during the festive season has been sentenced for two years in jail.

Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) appeared before Mbare magistrate Batanai Madzingira charged with selling liquor to minors and without a liquor licence as well as operating without a shop licence.

Prosecutor Janet Mlambo proved to the court that Mutiyaya was the one who sold liquor to the minors who went viral on social media as they were taken pictures holding alcohol while some were in a drunken state.

The picture caused a public outcry and police hunted for the culprit who was then arrested after investigations.

For selling liquor to minors, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and for selling liquor without a liquor licence another 12 months effective.-ZP

