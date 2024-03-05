Robbers get away with US$25 000 in Ruwa

Five robbers raided a house in Zimre Park yesterday after disguising themselves as TelOne employees to gain entry into the victim’s yard before stealing US$25 000 cash.

The robbers who were armed with a pistol, used a ladder to gain entry before attacking the victim.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Ruwa, are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Zimre Park on March 4, 2024, in which five male suspects who were armed with a pistol and a ladder, disguised as Telone employees to gain entrance into the victim’s yard.

“The suspects attacked the victim before stealing US$25 000 cash, various groceries and two laptops. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.-ZP