Rio Ferdinand advises ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after drugs ban

Rio Ferdinand has urged former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to speak up now if he is innocent following his four-year drug ban.

Last week, the Frenchman was given a lengthy punishment after testing positive for the banned substance DHEA which boosts testosterone in the body. After the ban was handed down, Pogba released the following statement: “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect.

“As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against. As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

The former defender appealed the decision but lost. Now, the 45-year-old believes Pogba should not waste any time in making his story public.



Ferdinand told his podcast Vibe with FIVE: “I am well placed to sit here and chat about this because I have been through this. I am not going to jump in straight away and say he is guilty as I have been in this position and I know Paul, I need to hear from him and see some facts.

“I was told by my lawyers and the club, let the lawyers deal with it and let it run its course and hope they do the right thing by you. If I had my time again and I was Paul Pogba now and I’m innocent, I’m chatting, I’m telling the people this is what happened.

“I think he needs to speak – whether they think it messes up the court case or not – they have given him a four-year ban, I don’t think it will be two if he appeals because these people will want to make sure they get their amount of blood. He has to look after himself here.”-MEN