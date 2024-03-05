Road rage: Man shoots at motorist for making abrupt U-turn in front of him
Crime & Courts

  05/03/2024
A MAN was arrested for shooting at a motorist who made a U-turn at a cross junction in front of his vehicle.

In a statement, police said Onwell Chigorimbo (44) shot the victim’s vehicle’s front right tyre, a Honda Fit, along Chibero Road on 29 February 2024.

“Police in Norton have arrested Onwell Chigorimbo (44) for discharging a firearm at a public place along Chibero Road on 29/02/24. The suspect fired a shot on the ground with an FN Browning Pistol before firing at the front tyre of the victim’s vehicle, a Honda Fit. The vehicle’s front right tyre deflated as a result of the shooting. The victim had made an abrupt U-turn at a cross junction near Chibero Agricultural College Chibero in front of the suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota Hilux,” reads the statement.

