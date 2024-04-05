Dobba Don on the Road to Recovery

ZIMDANCEHALL star, Dobba Don, who was battling drug abuse, is on the road to recovery which has seen him releasing a number of singles.

The Zimdancehall musician, known for hits such as Mudendere and Ndozvandiri before he went down a dark path after being hooked on drugs to a point of being homeless, is now on the recovery path.

The chanter, who recently bounced back on the music scene with two songs, has seen it all when it comes to drug addiction.

“Peer pressure got me into this. Some people introduced me into drugs and that was my downfall. During that time, I didn’t even remember to wash my own clothes or eat. No one even wanted to work with me because it was evident that I was not sober. But I thank God i have now recovered and i am back on track,” he said.

Through rehabilitation sessions, Dobba Don is now dealing with avoiding a relapse and is working with one of his close friends, DJ 45 on a new project.

“I am now back in studio. I think I am doing well. I am working on an EP which I think will be released in June this year. I am still working with Dj 45,” he added.

To ensure that the talented singer stays on track, Dj 45 has taken it upon himself to make sure Dobba Don is free from drug abuse.

“We are working together, we have a number of projects coming. We have a number of songs that are near completion. We are also trying to make sure that he gets nowhere close to those friends who got him into this. We avoid going to bases where he gets any kind of influence till he recovers),” said the DJ.

Dobba Don marked his return with a collaborative effort featuring rapper, Stunner and another single dubbed ‘Progress.’-ZBC