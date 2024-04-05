Ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda (36) now pastor at Prophet Bushiri’s church
Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Samuel Tiyani Mabunda is now reportedly a pastor at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

Reports from South Africa claim the 36-year-old is the pastor at one of ECG’s branches in Pretoria.

Moreover, a video of Mabunda holding a microphone praying and preaching at the church over the Easter Holiday was shared on X (Twitter) by MDN News.


Mabunda joined Sundowns in 2013 after spending several seasons with Black Leopards.

He went on to win five league titles and a Champions League trophy in 2016 with the Patrice Motsepe owned club.

Mabunda retired in 2021 aged 33.

