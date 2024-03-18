Zimbabwe Engages Starlink Internet Service Provider 

The government appears to have made a U-turn on licencing Starlink amid revelations senior government officials are in talks with the internet service provider, reported NewsDay.

Zimbabwe has not licensed Starlink to sell its product although several companies including parastatals and individuals already are using the service.

NewsDay reported a source close to the developments, as saying discussions between government representatives and officials from Starlink are currently underway. Said a source:

Government is now bringing in Starlink and they are meeting officials from Starlink. You can confirm with Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services minister [Tatenda] Mavetera for more information. But she said that it is still confidential.

Asked about claims that the government was in talks with Starlink, Mavetera said:

Can you wait a bit to do that story, call me tomorrow [today], there is something that I am just waiting for. Maybe by Wednesday [today], I will be able to comment.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) recently said that Starlink had not applied for an operating licence.

Last month, a Guruve-based Chinese mining company, San He, was fined US$700 by a Bindura magistrate, and early this month, Zambezi Boutique Private Limited, a Victoria Falls-based company, was fined US$500 for unauthorised use of Starlink internet services.

Starlink is currently available in several African countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, and Malawi.

Starlink offers several advantages that include high download and upload speeds, availability and reliability in remote areas, weather resilience, unlimited data usage, and portability, among others.