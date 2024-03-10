Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

FORMER Warriors and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has advised Zimbabwe to move fast on Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni before the Warriors lose him out completely.

Grobbelaar says Nyoni would be a great asset to the Warriors and it was now up to those in authority to convince the player to commit himself to the Warriors.

“That he will play for Zimbabwe, I don’t know. The decision lies with him and it is up to Zifa to move fast and talk to him. Maybe players like Nakamba can also assist in convincing him to play for Zimbabwe,” said Grobbelaar, referring to Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba of Luton Town in the English Premiership.

Although Nyoni and Zimbabwe’s Liverpool teammate Isaac Mabaya have played for England national junior teams, they are still eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

The chairman of the Zifa Normalisation Committee Lincoln Mutasa said everything would be put in place as soon as they appoint the national team coach.

“We will be appointing the national team coach soon. It is him and his team who know how to go about it in as far as the players are concerned. We also have the CEO in office,” said Mutasa.

Grobbelaar said Nyoni has already written his own piece of history by becoming the youngest ever Liverpool player to win a trophy with the club and the third youngest player to debut for the Reds.

“He has already made history by winning a trophy at his age. He is also the third youngest player to debut for Liverpool and lose out just by a few days. He has a bright future ahead,” said Grobbelaar.

Nyoni, who was born and bred in England but has roots in Gwanda where his England-based father hails from made his debut for Liverpool on February 28 in Liverpool’s crushing 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton.

Grobbelaar, who also played for Southampton said in addition to Nyoni, Zimbabwe has a lot of talented youngsters scattered all over the globe who, if given the chance, can form a strong team that can become an African football giant.

“We are the sleeping giant of African football. We have skillful players all over and what is left is to mould them into a strong team. If we all work together, we can do it,” said Grobbelaar who also featured for Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada during his playing days.

Some of Zimbabwe’s young and exciting players who are still to be given their chance include Michael Ndiweni who is making his name at Newcastle as well as Tawanda Masvanhise who is at Championship leaders Leicester.

“The Jungleman” believes Zimbabwe can build on the two draws against Nigeria and Rwanda and with good organisation could qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Warriors are in the same World Cup group with Benin, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa.

The team that finishes top of the group qualifies for the global football festival.

Grobbelaar was in Zimbabwe for the Fifa Football For Schools Programme which attracted 40 coaches from all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

But reports suggest that Grobbelaar is now favourite to land the Warriors coaching job with FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza as well as Malawi based Kalisto Pasuwa also being considered.

Source – the standard