Lewis Hamilton Reveals Next Career Move Post-F1 Following Discussion with Michael Jordan

Sir Lewis Hamilton has revealed what he plans to do with his life and career when he eventually makes the decision to retire from Formula 1 for good.

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the sport with the joint most driver championships (7), most wins (103), the most pole positions (104), and the most podiums (197) making him the undisputed GOAT for many fans around the world.

Hamilton came painfully close to securing his eighth world championship and beating Michael Schumacher’s record in 2021 when he went into the last race in Abu Dhabi level on points with the eventual winner Max Verstappen.

Since 2021 Hamilton’s Mercedes team have fallen well behind their rivals Red Bull, with Max Verstappen two more championships on the spin, all while Hamilton has failed to secure a single win.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Hamilton recalled the events of Abu Dhabi 2021 and how they’ve shaped him as a person.

“This is the defining moment of my life (losing the race). And I think it really was. I felt it. I didn’t know how it was going to be perceived. I hadn’t, like, visualised it. But I was definitely conscious of: These next 50 metres that I walk is where I fall to the ground and die—or I rise up,” Hamilton explained.

In the feature-length interview with GQ, Hamilton also speaks about his plans after motorsport retirement and explains how a conversation with Michael Jordan helped him plan ahead.

“I’d spoken to so many amazing athletes, from Boris Becker to Serena Williams, even Michael Jordan,” Hamilton said.

“Talking to greats that I’ve met along the way, who are retired—or some that are still in competition—and the fear of what’s next, the lack of preparation for what’s next. A lot of them said: ‘I stopped too early.’ Or: ‘Stayed too long.’ ‘When it ended, I didn’t have anything planned.’ ‘My whole world came crashing down because my whole life has been about that sport.’ ”

When questioned on what will be replacing F1 at the heartbeat of his life, Hamilton already seemed to have his mind made up.

“I think it’s gonna be film and fashion,” He explained.

The 39-year-old has clearly taken on the advice of the likes of Williams and Jordan, as he is already majorly involved in the film industry and is currently producing an F1 inspired film featuring Brad Pitt.

Hamilton was also supposed to star in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, but had to back out due to commitments to F1.

“Firstly, I hadn’t even had, like, an acting lesson and I don’t want to be the one that lets this movie down. And then secondly, I just really didn’t have the time to dedicate to it,” Hamilton explained.-Sportbible