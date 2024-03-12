Zimbabwean man kills brother in row over dominant Liverpool, Manchester City match

A Zhombe man has gone into hiding after he allegedly fatally assaulted his brother following an argument over a soccer match that was played between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday evening.

The deceased, Edmore Mhike (26) of Hotera Village under Chief Samambwa in Zhombe, died after being hit with a stone once on the head by his brother Peter Mhike (22).

The incident occurred when Peter had been involved in an argument with one Joakim Moyo (29) over the soccer match that had been played before Edmore intervened to refrain his brother who then turned against him.

Police said on Sunday at around 7 pm, Edmore and Peter were watching a football match between Liverpool Football Club and Manchester City and after the match, a misunderstanding arose between Joakim and the suspect.

It is alleged that Joakim was disputing that Liverpool had the “upper hand” to win the game.

This did not go well with Peter, who is a Manchester City supporter and he started throwing stones at Joakim.

Edmore then refrained Peter from assaulting Joakim.

This did not go well with Peter who then turned against his brother Edmore resulting in another altercation.

Investigations revealed that Edmore picked up a wooden bench which he used to hit Peter who later picked up a stone and struck his brother on the head and died on the spot.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and found Edmore Mhike had a swollen face with blood coming out from his head.

Source – The Herald