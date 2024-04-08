Makhadzi Stuns Fans with Desire to Marry a Zimbabwean Shona Man
Entertainment

Makhadzi Stuns Fans with Desire to Marry a Zimbabwean Shona Man

  • 08/04/2024
  • 0 Comments
  • 1 minute read
  • 253 Views

Multi-award-winning South African musician Makhadzi has sent Zimbabweans into a frenzy with her Shona post.

Makhadzi, who has, over the years, vocally declared her love for Zimbabwe and all things Zimbabwean, has set social media abuzz with her recent post expressing her desire to get married to a Shona man.

Makhadzi Reveals Her Desire for a Shona Husband

Taking to her Facebook account, Makhadzi penned a post in Shona language. The musician wrote that she is praying that she gets married to a husband who is Shona. She emphasized she wants a pure Shona husband.

Furthermore, in the same post, Makhadzi revealed that the man should either be a Zezuru or have a Mhofu totem.

“Ndirikunamata kuti ndione murume Mushona chaiye chaiye muzezuru kana Mhofu zvavo,” she wrote.

Zimbabweans Go into a Frenzy as Makhadzi Expresses Her Desire to Get Maried to a Shona Man
Zimbabweans Go into a Frenzy as Makhadzi Expresses Her Desire to Get Married to a Shona Man (Image Credit: Facebook/Makhadzi)

Social Media Erupts with Reactions

Makhadzi’s post has got social media buzzing with a flurry of reactions.

Zimbabweans, in particular, were charmed by her decision to pen the post in Shona, expressing their admiration for her fluency in the language.

However, amidst the praise, some netizens couldn’t help but question whether Makhadzi wrote the entire post in Shona by herself. Speculation arose, suggesting that she may have had assistance from a Zimbabwean friend who helped write the posts on her behalf. Others even pointed fingers at Mr Brown, the Zimbabwean music producer, as a potential ghostwriter behind the post.

On the other hand, Zimbabweans found Makhadzi’s post quite witty. Some warmly welcomed her and playfully started referring to her as “Muroora/Makoti,” a term used to address a daughter-in-law in the Zimbabwe culture.

However, amidst the lightheartedness, a section of social media users took a humorous approach and jokingly claimed that Makhadzi might end up heartbroken if she chooses a Shona man with a Mhofu totem.

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie accuses ex-husband Brad Pitt of physical

08/04/2024
Entertainment, Religion

Ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda (36) now pastor at

05/04/2024
Entertainment

Dobba Don on the Road to Recovery

05/04/2024
Entertainment

Suge Knight ribs Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in prison

05/04/2024
Danai Gurira
Arts & Lifestyle, Entertainment

Danai Gurira On ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones

04/04/2024