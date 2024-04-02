Zimbabwean Trucker Held in Detention in Democratic Republic of Congo
Crime & Courts

Zimbabwean Trucker Held in Detention in Democratic Republic of Congo

  • 02/04/2024
  • 0 Comments
  • Less than a minute
  • 200 Views

A Zimbabwean truck driver employed by SMI Bulk Transport of South Africa is reportedly detained by authorities following a tragic accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while en route to Mokambo.

The driver, Jeremiah Kamuterera (37) hailing from Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province, is said to have been involved in a fatal crash that claimed 18 lives, leaving six others seriously injured.

Image

Reports suggest that Kamuterera, since the incident, has been grappling with his situation alone in a foreign land, with alleged lack of assistance from his employers. Urgent financial support is being sought to secure his release.

Despite efforts to gather more information on the matter, including confirmation from a friend, details remain scarce. Kamuterera was reportedly held at Mokambo Police Station, but the status of his case is unclear.

Source – newzimbabwe

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Crime & Courts, Zimbabwe

‘Petina Gappah Needs Mental Help,’ Says Zimbabwe High

25/03/2024
Crime & Courts

Serial fraudster Henrietta Rushwaya walks out of Court

20/03/2024
Crime & Courts, World News

Zimbabwean Man Secures Top Government Post In South

18/03/2024
Crime & Courts, World News

I was paid R45k after Senzo Meyiwa’s murder’:

18/03/2024
CoS - UK Home Office News, Crime & Courts, World News

UK police arrest teenager caught on viral video

18/03/2024