Zimbabwean Trucker Held in Detention in Democratic Republic of Congo

A Zimbabwean truck driver employed by SMI Bulk Transport of South Africa is reportedly detained by authorities following a tragic accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while en route to Mokambo.

The driver, Jeremiah Kamuterera (37) hailing from Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province, is said to have been involved in a fatal crash that claimed 18 lives, leaving six others seriously injured.

Reports suggest that Kamuterera, since the incident, has been grappling with his situation alone in a foreign land, with alleged lack of assistance from his employers. Urgent financial support is being sought to secure his release.

Despite efforts to gather more information on the matter, including confirmation from a friend, details remain scarce. Kamuterera was reportedly held at Mokambo Police Station, but the status of his case is unclear.

Source – newzimbabwe