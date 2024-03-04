Ja Rule’s UK tour in jeopardy after being denied entry visa

Ja Rule’s upcoming UK tour is in jeopardy after the rapper was denied entry to the country due to his past criminal record.

The 47-year-old rapper had been due to play a series of shows across Britain next month, with stops in cities including London, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool, but he’s now suggested the concerts will have to be called off just days before they start due to immigration issues.

In a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – Ja Rule wrote: “I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85 per cent sold and now I can’t come … ”

In a subsequent post he added: “The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records.

“In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison … ”

He posted screenshots of his messages on Instagram, and when fans asked if ticket-holders would be given refunds, Ja Rule replied: “Yes refunds will be available … ”

The concerts are due to kick off in Cardiff on March 1, but the tour has yet to be officially cancelled, despite Ja Rule’s announcement.

The rapper – real name Jeffrey Atkins – previously served two years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and gun charges.

He was sentenced to 28 months for failing to pay $1.1 million in taxes between 2004 and 2008 as well as another two years for possessing a semi-automatic handgun, which was found in his car by police, following a gig in New York in 2007.

He was released in May 2013 after serving two years behind bars.