Danai Gurira’s NYFW Photo Diary
Arts & Lifestyle Entertainment

Danai Gurira’s NYFW Photo Diary

  • 19/02/2024
  • 0 Comments
  • 1 minute read
  • 168 Views

Birthday girl Danai Gurira rang in another year in the most fashionable way possible, experiencing Thom Browne’s new collection inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.” Held on Valentine’s day, guests were greeted with a rose laying across their seat, a stark contrast to the stage before them. Set against a moody wintery scene models glided down the runway in structured suiting, tailored tops, and undeniably artistic ensembles. Gurira, who stars in the upcoming The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series on AMC, takes us along as she preps and enjoys the final show of NYFW. With her trusty pal Hector in tow, Gurira’s birthday was most definitely one to remember.

https://7ccdc51e56ec633a7055759e85a09ba9.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

a man with a black haircutCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

1

In prep. It’s a process!

a man wearing a garmentCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

2

Hector and I are ready to GO!

a pair of black boots on a couchCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

3

Classic, chic, and original!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

https://7ccdc51e56ec633a7055759e85a09ba9.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

a man in a garment holding a roseCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

4

Hairdo inspired by Hector

a person walking down a streetCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

5

Amazing set for the show. Thom Browne always brings you into an EXPERIENCE

a rose and a note on a tableCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

6

Here’s my seat.

https://7ccdc51e56ec633a7055759e85a09ba9.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

a man and woman dancingCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

7

Rachel is becoming my Fashion Week compadre!

a person walking on a runwayCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

8

The clothes were STUNNING!

a person wearing a plaid dress and ice skatesCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

9

The show felt like a moving work of art. A journey; a narrative, all wrapped up in scrumptious fashion!

https://7ccdc51e56ec633a7055759e85a09ba9.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.621.0_en.html#goog_304716184

a person wearing a garmentCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

10

A little birthday bubbly!

a group of people holding glasses of wineCOURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

11

Salut!

a person in a garment
  • SOURCE :https://www.townandcountrymag.com/

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Arts & Lifestyle, Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o to play a UFC champion in

20/02/2024
Arts & Lifestyle, Entertainment

30% of cheaters have an affair on Valentine’s

20/02/2024
Entertainment

Eddie Murphy got Beverly Hills Cop because of

19/02/2024
Arts & Lifestyle

Zanu PF Minister flees charging baboons

19/02/2024
Gospel Music Legends: Olivia and Charles Charamba
Arts & Lifestyle, Entertainment

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

19/02/2024