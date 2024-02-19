Danai Gurira’s NYFW Photo Diary

Birthday girl Danai Gurira rang in another year in the most fashionable way possible, experiencing Thom Browne’s new collection inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.” Held on Valentine’s day, guests were greeted with a rose laying across their seat, a stark contrast to the stage before them. Set against a moody wintery scene models glided down the runway in structured suiting, tailored tops, and undeniably artistic ensembles. Gurira, who stars in the upcoming The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series on AMC, takes us along as she preps and enjoys the final show of NYFW. With her trusty pal Hector in tow, Gurira’s birthday was most definitely one to remember.

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

1

In prep. It’s a process!

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

2

Hector and I are ready to GO!

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

3

Classic, chic, and original!

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

4

Hairdo inspired by Hector

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

5

Amazing set for the show. Thom Browne always brings you into an EXPERIENCE

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

6

Here’s my seat.

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

7

Rachel is becoming my Fashion Week compadre!

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

8

The clothes were STUNNING!

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

9

The show felt like a moving work of art. A journey; a narrative, all wrapped up in scrumptious fashion!

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

10

A little birthday bubbly!

COURTESY OF DANAI GURIRA

11

Salut!