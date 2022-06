Citizens Coalition for Change member and Zengeza West Legislator Job Sikhala has been arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Sikhala saying it is in connection with violence which took place in Chitungwiza this Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi added that police will issue a full statement on Wednesday.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Share this: Twitter

Facebook