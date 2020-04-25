Auxillia Mnangagwa aide dies, 3 injured in Muzarabani convoy crash

First Lady continues with her programme after security aide dies in rocky embankment crash

HARARE – A close protection officer Albert Vunganai died and at least three others were injured when a vehicle in first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s convoy crashed near Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central on Friday.

The late Albert Vunganai

Mnangagwa was travelling to the province to hand out food parcels and other gifts when a Toyota Hilux with her security aides went off the road at the Mavhuradonha Mountain Range on the Centenary-Muzarabani Road, security sources said.

The Toyota, which was reportedly driving right behind the first lady’s vehicle, rolled down a steep, rocky embankment before coming to a stop against a tree.

The accident vehicle was apparently avoiding crashing into Mnangagwa’s car. Brake failure was being blamed for the accident.

An Air Force helicopter was scrambled to airlift the injured back to Harare.

The publicity-courting first lady continued with her programme.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a 35-day lockdown to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, limiting travel to people providing “essential services” including health workers, security services and journalists.

The first lady , who travels with a dedicated team from the ZBC and The Herald, has carried on with her public relations activities, exploiting an unofficial title as the country’s “health ambassador” which she wrung out from the embattled health minister Obadiah Moyo.-zimlive

