Diamond Platnumz, baby mama at loggerheads over child support

Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz is at loggerheads with baby mama Zari Hassan over child support.

Diamond Platnumz

This follows Diamond Platnumz’s pledge to pay three months rent to 500 families which are struggling to makes ends meet during the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“I know in this period of Corona, many things are not the same, especially the business side…. many have gone down and led to financial situation to create and things become less difficult for most of us… although i am among those who are in this disaster, But I have seen at least for my little what I have, give help to pay for rent rent for three months for 500 families, at least helping each other in this difficult time to fight with the virus…despite being one tiafa but you have always been My family through my music, so I believe your problem is mine, and your smile is mine too…. on Monday I will officially put all the order of how these families these charges can get those house rent,” the Tanzanian bongo flava star said at the weekend.

Zari took to her Instagram account and lashed out at the Number One hitmaker and apparently for neglecting his own children while he intends to assist the needy.

Zari and Diamond have two kids together.

“But you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own and not happy and well taken care of…’ Zari said, adding that “Your selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us.” — Watchdoguganda.com

