Enzo Ishall Shuts Out Chillspot And Prophet Passion Java

Zimbabwean social media users were stunned yesterday after Dance-hall chanter Enzo Ishall real name Stephen Mhamhare deleted all the photographs on his official Instagram account. Speculation is rife that the ‘Smart inotangira Kutsoka‘ hitmaker’s recent move betrays his alleged fall-out with music stable ChillSpot records and controversial cleric, Prophet Passion Java.

Enzo Ishall who has recently come under fire for his close association with Prophet Passion of the ‘Twabum’ fame seems to be going through a dry spell and his recent releases performed horribly and have been met with much criticism. Could this be an effort from the musician to start on a clean slate?

Enzo after deleting all the post, he went on to update his story timeline. His story timeline reads “New Chapter” and the second was written “2020 We Stride”. He went on to post a contract signed between him and forex trading guru Taona Owaald Chipunza “Teemak”Enzo Ishall Breaks Links With Chillspot And Prophet Java?

Social media has since been buzzing with many music lovers wondering what mth reason behind Enzo’s actions would be. Some have even alleged that he might have been hacked by his rivals.

This comes after the rumour that Enzo was going to leave Chillspot Records last week. Some fans did not take the news well as they pointed out that Chillspot Records was responsible for catapulting Enzo to fame while some suggested his alliance with Prophet Passion Java got in the way of his relationship with Chill spot.

View screenshots from Enzo Ishall’s timeline:

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

