Madam Boss earns much more than many PhD holders: Dr. Mambondiani

Madam Boss

BancABC Managing Director, Dr. Lance Mambondiani has revealed that in this day and age as well as going forward, knowledge does not exactly equate to high earnings, but what is important is what one does with their knowledge.

The respected business executive was speaking at a Global Shapers’ 2020 Road to Davos Youth Townhall workshop held at Mt Pleasant Business Park last Friday.

While many of Zimbabwean and African youths are blaming lack of financial support and absence of a coducive environment as the reason for not making money, Mambondiani begs to differ.

“I went to the University of Manchester and earned a PhD, but last year, an 8 year old earned US$26 million dollars (from Google AdSense and YouTube). Do you want to know how much my salary is? ” said Mambondiani, to the amazement of his audience.

He reckoned that top Zimbabwean social media commedienne Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, actually earned more than prominent PhD holders in society.

Dr. Mambondiani, a former Chief Executive Officer at Steward Bank, advises youths and adults alike to stop thinking in terms of the current educational setup which was built for the past, not for the present.

“You cannot solve today’s problems using yesterday’s logic,” he says.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Sly Media Productions:

–Zimvoice

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

