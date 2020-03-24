Makamba Family Asked to Pay US $120,000 to Save Zororo’s Life

We were asked to pay USD120,000 – Makamba family fumes over Zororo’s death.

“At the end before he died, he kept telling us that he was alone & scared & the staff was refusing to help him…So this is how my younger brother ended up dying. I want people to know the government is lying.” – Tawanda Makamba

The Makamba family is not happy with the way Zororo died. They feel the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare neglected their son by their lack of preparedness and denying Zororo private care.

The family spokesperson, Tawanda Makamba, Elder brother to Zororo said, “The minister at some point suggested that we could take him to a trauma centre in Borrowdale. When it was now time for us to go to Borrowdale trauma they refused us to go there.”

“Instead they got the owner of Borrowdale Trauma Centre to call me and he told me that he could come and set up an ICU at Wilkins for Zororo complete with a ventilator and monitors, but he said that we had to pay US$120 000 for the equipment. He added that once Zororo finishes using the equipment and recovers we had to donate the equipment to Wilkins Hospital. So basically the hospital wanted us to buy the equipment for them. We don’t have US$120 000.”

“The hospital did not have any medication to help Zororo. We sourced a ventilator from a family friend. The only medication available are the ones we bought from South Africa. We then bought the ventilators on Sunday 2pm, and when we got to Wilkins, the portable ventilator had an American plug. They told us to get an adapter because they only had round sockets at the hospital. I then rushed to buy an adapter and came back but they never used it. I asked why and they said there are no plugs in the room.”-DAILYNEWS



