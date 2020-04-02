Mnangagwa Now Dating Frank Buyanga’s Ex Chantelle Muteswa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family was dragged into the matter between Frank Buyanga and his former girlfriend as Chantelle Muteswa is now dating the president’s son Collins.

The revelations comes after Collins is accused of facilitating the disappearance of the four-year-old boy.

The woman, Chantelle Muteswa, bore the child out of wedlock to Johannesburg businessman Buyanga, who is now demanding that the police commissioner and the country’s home affairs minister investigate the matter urgently.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

