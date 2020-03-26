Nurse Who First Attended To Zororo Makamba Now Unwell

The Herald has reported that the nurse who attended to Zororo Makamba upon arrival at the Wilkins hospital is allegedly unwell and presently in isolation.

The publication further reports that results for coronavirus tests that were taken on the nurse are yet to return to establish whether she was infected or not.

This comes when the Makamba family is accusing the Harare City Council-run Wilkins Hospital of not doing enough to save the life of the 30-year-old journalist who succumbed to coronavirus on Monday.

Makamba became Zimbabwe’s first confirmed coronavirus death sliding the country into a great panic.

There has been blameshifting between the Harare City Council and the Makamba family over the death of the “most-promising” journalist.

While authorities claim that the country is prepared to deal with the virus, the Makamba family claims otherwise.

More: The Herald

