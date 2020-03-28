Sadza Mistaken For Drugs: Zimbabwean Arrested By UK Police to Be Sentenced On April 22

A Zimbabwean man arrested in the UK after he had an accident and police officers mistook maize meal he had for drugs will be sentenced on April 22.



Tinashe Ndongwe, 26, of Southampton, pleaded guilty to being behind the wheel of the Ford Fiesta on February 3.

The hatchback was involved in a crash with a Kia Ceed near the Castle Eaton turnoff on the A419. Nobody was hurt.

Traffic police initially believed they had found a large amount of amphetamine in the car. Earlier this month prosecutor Tessa Hingston said the white substance Ndongwe had was tested and found to be maize meal. A charge of possession with intent to supply class B drugs was dropped.

Judge Peter Crabtree bailed Ndongwe to appear before the crown court on Wednesday, April 22 to be sentenced.

