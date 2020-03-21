Two Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Harare

Zimbabwe on Saturday morning recorded two new coronavirus cases in Harare, according to Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Chamisa posted on microblogging site Twitter that he was informed of the development by City of Harare authorities. He wrote:

I have just been informed by City authorities that we have two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Harare this morning.

Please take preventive measures and exercise extreme caution wherever you are. We must together ACT to stop the virus from spreading. Remember to always wash your hands.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday that a 38-year-old Caucasian male who had travelled to Britain earlier this month tested positive to COVID-19 on his return to Victoria Falls, to become the first officially recorded coronavirus case in the landlocked Southern African country.

