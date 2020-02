Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition MDC has said that his Landcruiser was not donated by Sakunda Holdings boss, Kuda Tagwirei as some media houses had earlier suggested.

Chamisa said that he can only be bought by the aspirations of the citizenry and not material things adding that he is a qualified lawyer who was earning money from the profession.

