WATCH: Prince Musarurwa Laid to Rest In Zvimba

POPULAR musician, Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa was finally laid to rest in his Murombedzi village, Zvimba Tuesday.

The Afro-jazz crooner passed away on the 15th of February.

A video was posted on Instagram by Oliver Matsika shows Musarurwa’s body arriving at the Zvimba homestead with mourners singing solemn songs as the Nyaradzo funeral hearse carrying the “Runonzi Rudo” hitmaker for his final resting place at his Musarurwa family cemetery drives in.

Oliver’s video had the caption, “Happening now #Prince K Musarurwa’s final send off. Go well my brother we will miss you. RIP”.

Prince was the last born in the family of three and was related to Augustine Musarurwa, the late saxophonist.

His duet, “Runonzi Rudo” with songstress Pah Chihera was once a hit in local radio stations.

Musarurwa died of lung cancer and he had been in and out of hospital.

