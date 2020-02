Martin William Chinyanga, has been arrested by United Kingdom anti-terror police on terrorism charges .

Chinyanga last year in December released a video on Facebook encouraging Zimbabweans to burn police stations in Harare.

Early Tuesday, more than a dozen police officers stormed his property and took him for questioning.

Chinyanga was later released on bail but barred from going within 100m of Zimbabwe Embassy in London. This is his press release after bail:

