ZANU PF Forces Its Members to Undergo Ideology Training

MEMBERS of the Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial council are undergoing training at the Chinhoyi University of Technology on the ethos that guides the party and national governance under the banner of the Chitepo Ideological College.



The three-day training workshop is meant to equip Zanu PF cadres in Mashonaland West Province with the party’s ideology.

The programme involves three courses, namely, Basic orientation, Cadre development and Executive modules.

Chitepo Ideological College Principal, Munyaradzi Machacha said the courses are meant to foster national unity and ensure that the party is more effective in supervising government.

“The people are the ones who carry forward our revolution. We have trained University students, as well as prison services members. The idea is to have all organs of government learn about the Chitepo ideology,” said Machacha.

Zanu pf Mashonaland West provincial chairman, Ziyambi Ziyambi said the training programme will help ensure that party members follow laid down procedures.

“This will help party members have an understanding of the Zanu-PF ideology. It will also help those in our midst with renegade attitudes to reform,” he said

Among those who attended the opening session of the training course was the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province, Mary Mliswa and politburo members; Josiah Hungwe and Edna Madzongwe.

