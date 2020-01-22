ZIMSEC Ordinary Level Results For November 2019 Available Online

Some of the best 2016 ‘O’ Level zimsec performers Nqobani Khoza Rusununguko high 16 A’s (left) , Tadiwanashe Chikukwa (Nyanga high) 14 A’s 2 B’s (centre) and Marist bothers student Takudzwa Caitano 16 A’s and 1 B pose for a photograph yesterday in Harare yesterday.(Picture by Innnocent Makawa)

Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2019 Ordinary Level examination results.

The Council announced that the candidates recorded a 33.9 % pass rate adding that results can be collected from respective examination centres from Thursday 23 January 2020.

The results can also be accessed online via the links on the ZIMSEC website homepage as from 6 pm today for a window period of seven days.

Click here to view your results (https://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw/) (from 6 pm today).

Visit the website by clicking this link and you will see this homepage below

You should be registered on the platform to access your results. So, if you aren’t registered, here is how to register:

Click “register as a new user”

Once you click that you will be taken to this page (below) where you enter things like center number (the code of your school), candidate number, username etc. If you feel stuck, follow the instructions on the sidebar of the registration page

When you are done, go back to the homepage where you will enter your newly-created username and password and boom! You will see your results.

More: ZBC News

