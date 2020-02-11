83 Year Old Granny Raped, Killed By Armed Gang In Zimbabwe

Three robbers allegedly raped and murdered an 83-year-old granny in Chivhu.

The three broke into the granny’s house armed with a firearm and an unidentified sharp object and stole a cellphone and undisclosed amount of money.

One of the robbers allegedly raped her before fatally shooting her on the head.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Chivhu has arrested Pride Gavajena (27), Givemore Mutego (27) and Allen Dzvova (29) for a case of murder, which occurred in Chivhu. The accused persons broke into the victim’s house armed with a firearm and a sharp object,” he said.

“They stole an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone. One of the accused persons raped the 83-year-old victim and shot her in the head before they fled.

“Police investigations led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone and arrest of the three accused persons who have since appeared in court. The ZRP will leave no stone unturned to ensure perpetrators of crime have their day in court.”

The incident comes hardly a month after a 16-year-old girl and an 80-year-old woman were raped and brutally murdered at Ameva Farm in Chegutu.

The unknown criminals also raped and seriously injured three other girls and left them battling for their lives at Chegutu District Hospital.

Police have since launched investigations into the cases.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident, which occurred at Good Hope that is part of Brompton Mine in Kadoma, where a man was shot and killed by security guards.

In a statement Zimbabwe Republic Police said they were appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Anyone with information may report to any nearest police station, telephone numbers 0242-703631/748836 or ZRP WhatsApp platform 0712 800 197.”

