Another Former Daily News Editor Ray Matikinye Dies

HARARE – The journalism fraternity was on Sunday mourning two veteran journalists who died within hours of each other.

Gift Phiri, The Daily News’ assistant editor, succumbed to cancer early on Sunday.

He was 44.

Late in the evening, Ray Matikinye, who previously worked for The Daily News, collapsed and died at his home in Bulawayo.

Matinkinye’s daughter, Bellaris, said his father collapsed in his bedroom and died suddenly.

Earlier, the veteran journalist had gone to the shops with a friend where he bought a few beers.

"He came back looking fine and jovial, but suddenly collapsed and died," Bellaris said.

“The journalism fraternity has lost a gentle giant,” former Daily News editor Stanley Gama said of Matikinye. “His speciality was feature writing and analysis. He was well researched and liked teaching young journalists the art of the trade. Ray taught me a lot of things in journalism.”Colleagues were paying tributes to the two popular journalists.

The ministry of information extended its “deepest condolences” to Phiri’s family and colleagues.

“He was one of the most hard-working journalists I have ever come across,” Gama added of Phiri.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) said of Phiri: “He was way above the politics of polarisation in the media. He interacted with everyone across the board and inspired a lot of young journalists to be investigative reporters. We have lost a dedicated cadre.”

-Zimlive

