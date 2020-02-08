Apple fined $27.4 million for slowing down older iPhones

PARIS, France – France’s consumer watchdog said Friday that Apple agreed to pay US$27.4 million because iPhone users were not informed that software updates could slow down older devices.

The scandal broke out in December 2017 when the U.S. technology giant admitted that its latest iOS software slows the performance of older phones that are deteriorating in battery life.

Critics accused the company of secretly forcing users to buy cell phones earlier than necessary, and the outcry forced Apple to update its software and grant significant discounts on battery replacement.

The French public prosecutor initiated an investigation in January 2018 at the request of the HOP (Halt Planned Obsolescence) association.

“IPhone owners were not informed that installing iOS updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) could slow down their devices,” said a statement by the DGCCRF anti-fraud agency.

“This is a historic victory against scandalous, waste-ready practices, both for consumers and for the environment,” said HOP co-founders Laetitia Vasseur and Samuel Sauvage.

Apple welcomed the agreement with the DGCCRF that will enable it to avoid a potentially embarrassing public trial.

“It has always been our goal to develop safe products that are valued by our customers. An important part of this is to make iPhones as durable as possible.”

