Britain Hands Over US$43,6m to Mnangagwa In Coronavirus Fight

THE British Government has announced a US$43,6 million aid package towards Covid-19 medical supplies to assist in fighting the pandemic in Zimbabwe.

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Melanie Robinson confirmed the latest development.

“We have announced nearly US$44 million which makes us the biggest contributor to the COVID-19 response here in Zimbabwe,’’ said Ambassador Robinson.

“This shows how important the relationship between the British and Zimbabwe people is,” she said.

