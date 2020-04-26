Chamisa complies with Supreme Court ruling, steps down as MDC President

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has, in some rather subtle way, apparently complied with the Supreme Court ruling which declared him illegitimate leader of the MDC, after he edited his Twitter bio to remove the descriptive term ‘MDC President’.

Chamisa replaced the MDC presidency title with the text: “What must be, shall be… The future is set.”

The Supreme Court on 30th March ruled that Chamisa’s appointment to the MDC Vice Presidency in 2017 by the late party founding President Morgan Tsvangirai was ultra vires the MDC constitution, and that his subsequent rise to the top post was annulled.

As a result, the Court ordered the party to hold an extraordinary congress with the sole purpose of electing a President, using the 2014 party structures.

While Chamisa’s supporters have been resisting the judgement and declaring that it has nothing to do with them, he himself has completely avoided making a direct comment.

However, a few days ago, his followers noticed that he had edited his Twitter bio to remove the title of MDC President which he had added after February 2018 when Tsvangirai died.

Meanwhile, efforts to obtain a comment from Dr. Nkuleko Sibanda, Chamisa’s spokesperson, were futile.

MDC spokesperson, Daniel Molokele, was not picking up his call as well. – Zimbabwe Voice

