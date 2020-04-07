China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for The First Time

In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo released on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, by China’s Xinhua News Agency, medical workers of the Union Hospital with the Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan participate in a ceremony to form an “assault team” to battle against a coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2020. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)

By AFP

CHINA on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said.

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 3,331 deaths and 81,708 cases, with 77,078 recoveries.

Europe has listed 696,110 cases and 52,498 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 363,501 cases with 10,728 deaths, Asia 121,355 cases

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 79,139 on Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,310,930 declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 249,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.-AP

