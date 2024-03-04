Chisipite School Teacher Harassing Lover’s Wife

CHISIPITE Senior School teacher is in trouble after she allegedly posted intimate pictures of her married lover online.

Beauty Tembeni (29) appeared in court yesterday charged with cyber bullying.

Allegations are that Tembeni started calling and sending WhatsApp messages to Zigora telling her that she was in an extra marital affair with her husband and that she was pregnant.

She allegedly sent video clips kissing Zigora’s husband, Tawanda, in the couple’s daughter’s comment section on Facebook.

She allegedly posted other pictures on Instagram.

Zigora filed for adultery damages sometime last year but Tembeni apologised in writing promising to end the affair, which she never did.

She started harassing her with messages and calls, including some made at 2am.

Tembeni will be back in court on March 13 when trial is expected to get underway.

Belinda Chimuka prosecuted.

