Coronavirus scare: Govt in quandary as 32 Zimbabweans arrive from UK

by Elias Mambo

Ethiopian Airlines to land at 12:30pm

32 Zimbabweans living in the UK arriving

Govt in a quandary over subjecting them to 21 day quarantine or recommend self isolation

At 12:30pm Ethiopian Airlines registration number ETARF will arrive at the Robert Mugabe International Airport and on board are 32 Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom, currently the epicentre of the deadly Corona virus outbreak.

Sources told this publication that government is in a quandary on way forward because it does not have a ready isolation centre where they can be quarantined for the mandatory 21 days.

“We are not yet sure what will be done because the only current recommendation is that they should self-quarantine,” said the source.

UK has witnessed a massive covid-19 outbreak and it is in top three in terms of covid-19 deaths.-zimpost

Developing story: More to follow

