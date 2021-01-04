COVID-19 : Kuda Musasiwa remains critical

ONE of Zimbabwe’s e-commerce proponents Kuda Musasiwa is in intensive care at a Harare medical facility after testing positive for COVID-19, and his friends and well-wishers have rallied out prayers as his condition remains precarious.

Musasiwa, who founded online food shop Fresh In A Box, shot to prominence ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections when he ran the Mt Pleasant parliamentary campaign for political activist and then independent politician Fadzayi Mahere.

Musasiwa’s friend Acie Lumumba said the colourful entrepreneur was on a ventilator and his condition remained worrisome.

“Dear friends, @begottensun is still in ICU on a ventilator, we thank the medical team who are looking after him. He is showing signs of recovery but still in a lot of trouble. Please keep his wife @NomalisoN and kids in your prayers. Please stay home and stay safe!” Lumumba pleaded Monday afternoon.

Former political activist Evan Mawarire also called for prayer and support for Musasiwa.

“Please help me pray for the recovery of my good friend Kuda Musasiwa @begottensun as he lies in intensive care unit today.

"A wonderful husband to @NomalisoN, father, innovative, creative, impressive & incredibly outstanding entrepreneur. Hold on Kuda, you can beat this my bro," said the #ThisFlag frontman.

Other Zimbabweans said even though they had never met Kuda Musasiwa in person, they were moved to pray for him after being inspired by the passion and energy with which he pushes e-marketing boundaries on social media to grow his fresh food business.

The second wave of the coronavirus has been more deadly than the first in several countries including South Africa and the UK.

Recently, Government spokesperson Mangwana appealed for strict observance of the existing lockdown restrictions and adherence to safety precautions, saying the country’s health capacity to cope with the situation was overstretched.

Mangwana urged Zimbabweans to avoid getting hit by the virus at all costs as the country prepares to enter a strict one month of lockdown starting this Tuesday.

“We hear UK beds are overwhelmed by COVID-19. Well, that’s them.They say in SA, hospital admission thresholds are now quite high – that’s them. But, let me tell you about our own situation, don’t catch the virus if you can avoid it. We are being overwhelmed and overrun by this virus.

“We really are in it. Those who doubt should call any hospital including private ones and hear what they will told. Our capacity to admit other patients is extremely diminished.

“The first line solution is to prevent being infected by taking all measures that we have been advised of in the last 8 months. They kept us safe for this long. Let’s snap out of our complacency,” said Mangwana.

On Sunday alone, Zimbabwe recorded over 700 cases, and over 400 on Saturday. Both are record high daily figures since the first case was recorded in March last.